Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Jaswanth Padala In Jail, Check Why?

After the captaincy eligibility task, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to choose the best performer and worst performer of the week in all tasks. According to the latest promo released by the Telugu entertainment channel Star Maa, it is seen that all the contestants are opening up about their housemates.

Here's the promo :

After watching the promo, it is evident that most of the people have pointed towards Uma Devi as the worst contestant keeping yesterday's fight in mind. Lahari has given RJ Kajal the worst performer tag. However, as per our sources, Bigg Boss has decided to send the worst performer to Jail as per which Jaswanth Padala will be going to jail.

If Jaswanth is selected as the worst performer, then he will become the first participant in the Telugu Bigg Boss house going to jail this season. Let's wait and watch today's episode for official confirmation. For more interesting updates, keep following Sakshi Post.