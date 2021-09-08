Bigg Boss Telugu 5: It's Payback Time For Abijeet Duddala

Is there any Bigg Boss addict who doesn't know Abijeet Duddala? Obviously, the answer will be a big 'No'. Abhijeet emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. If you recall, Anchor Ravi who is the contestant in the current edition of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 had supported Abhijeet and promoted him on social media.

The ultimate reason for Abijeet to win the game was his fans' votes and some of the celebrities who promoted him. Most of the audience recall How Anchor Ravi had supported Abijeet. The latest question doing the rounds is will Abhijeet be able to reciprocate the gesture for Anchor Ravi by urging his fans to vote for him and make him the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5?

Anchor Ravi has a big plus point because he is the only familiar contestant in the house. People are already predicting that he would lift the trophy of this season. If Abijeet extends his support to Ravi, he will bag a majority of votes from the audience. It remains to be seen to which contestant Abijeet is going to extend his support.

