Bigg Boss Telugu 5: How Many Votes Did Each Contestant Get?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is closer to the Weekend episode where we will get the first eliminated contestant of the season. As we all know, this time more contestants entered the house when compared to the previous season. Many were speculating that this means there will be no wild card entry or double elimination sometime in the future.

Well, talking about Week 1, we had nominations on Day 1 itself. The contestants did not spend much time with each other and just voted blindly. In the end, we got 6 nominated contestants. They were Sarayu, Maanas, RJ Kajal, Hamida, Anchor Ravi, and Jaswanth. Initial voting trends suggested Hamida and Jaswanth were in the danger zone but now towards the end, it is changing. Unfortunately, one contestant is constant at the bottom.

Let’s take a look at the number of votes that each contestant got. Ravi has been getting the most votes. If we compare it with other players in the Bigg Boss house, then he has got almost 33 percent votes. He is safe for sure. Then comes Maanas with 19-20 percent votes and is on second position.

Jessie is third now with good enough votes. The chances of him getting evicted are gone now. Then on the fourth position, we have Hamida with 8.50 percent votes, and finally, is Sarayu in the last place with 8.05 percent votes. As you can see there is not much difference in voting percentage between Hamida and Sarayu. It will be a close fight between these two.

We wait for the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 to see who becomes the first contestant to get eliminated from the house.