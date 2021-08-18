Bigg Boss Telugu 5: How It Would Be If Chakravakam Stars Indraneel, Meghana Enter BB House

No need to give an introduction about Indraneel, Meghana, right! One of the most adorable couples on the small screens and people love to watch them on shows. We have seen them in Ohmkar's Ishmart Jodi and they won the hearts of the audience with their performances. Now, the question is how it would be if Indraneel and Meghana step into Bigg Boss house.

Last time, we have seen Vithika Sheru and Varun Sandesh, the real-life couple on the Bigg Boss show and they performed well. Now, the makers of the show are also planning to bring in a real-life couple to the screen. It would be great if makers finalize Indraneel and Meghana as the contestants of the show. But on the other hand, it is best known to Indra and Meghana whether they want to be a part of the show or not.

Indraneel and Meghana enjoy an incredible fan following in the two Telugu states. Indra and Meghana never step back to shower love on each other and they share a very good rapport. Here are some of the adorable pics of Indraneel and Meghana.

