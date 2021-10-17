Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Here's The Saving Order Of Nominated Contestants

The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 have a big twist to the audience by eliminating Lobo on Saturday. Don't worry, he was not really evicted, but sent to the secret room by host Nagarjuna. He was asked to observe the behaviour of housemates.

Before the show ended, Nagarjuna said that he will be saving the remaining contestants today and while he will eliminate one contestant. As Sakshi Post reported earlier, Sweta Varma is said to have been evicted from the show today.

Coming to the remaining nominated Contestants for week 6, a total of 10 members were nominated and Lobo is in the secret room and Swetha is evicted. Here is the order of the contestants who will be saved by Nagarjuna

Sreerama Chandra

Vishwa

Sunny

Ravi

Priyanka

Jessie

Shannu

Siri

As per the latest buzz, Siri and Swetha are expected to remain in the Bigg Boss house till the end. Host Nagarjuna will show two boxes to the contestants and the contestant whose box breaks will be eliminated.

Sources claim that Sweta has got evicted from the show, but there is official confirmation from the show makers' end.