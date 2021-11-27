Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Helps Contestant Realise his Dream

Bigg Boss is a huge platform for any celebrity wanting to get noticed and also looking to make some quick bucks. Whoever participates in the show will surely get fame and name. Not to mention, they also get a fancy pay for agreeing to remain confined between the four walls of the house without any connection with family, loved ones or outside world until they step out of the house.

It's obviously a great opportunity for any celebrity who decides to participate in the show, as they know its worth.

Vishwa, who was eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 5 recently, also entered the house with the same goal--to earn a big fat pay cheque in a short span of time. And guess what? Vishwa accomplished it too. Vishwa is said to have dreamt of buying a 'BMW' car.

And the latest we hear is that finally, he managed to realise his dream with Bigg Boss earnings.

Vishwa has expressed his gratitude to the Bigg Boss makers for giving him the opportunity to be part of the show. Vishwa shared the news with his fans and followers on Instagram.

Vishwa wrote "New family member into my life ..!! Buying your dream car surely adds enjoyment and fulfillment to your life. This beautiful car and finally dreams come true.

I thank God & #BiggBoss that my dream car #BMW is with me ". Check out the picture: