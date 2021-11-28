Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Has VJ Sunny Hired PRs on Social Media?

Many gossips, rumours, and predictions are circulating on social media platforms about Bigg Boss Telugu 5 show.

Netizens are conducting polls to know who will be the winner and runner up of the show this season. And a few are indulging in a war of words, rooting for their favourite contestant to lift the trophy.

VJ Sunny's fans are working hard to keep him in the first position. However, Sunny has now surpassed Shanmukh Jaswanth in popularity outside Bigg Boss Telugu 5. There is a rumour doing the rounds on social media platforms stating that VJ Sunny has hired PRs to promote him. The PRs are the ones who promote contestants extensively on social media as long as they stay inside the glass house. It is a known fact that every contestant who enters the house hires PRs. It is not uncommon for contestants to hire PRs. But the problem arises when these PRs try to manipulate the audience for votes.

The hottest topic right now on Twitter is all about VJ Sunny hiring PRs and Sunny haters say that they are manipulating viewers with their fake analysis.

With VJ Sunny topping the charts in nomination polls, we are sure he will be in the grand finale round. Speaking of Sunny's performances in the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house, he tried to win every difficult task assigned by the Bigg Boss from day one, and we can clearly see his desire to win the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 title. What is your opinion on this? Let us know in the comments.