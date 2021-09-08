In every season of Bigg Boss, there will be a Jodi who will be highlighted by the channel. Sometimes, the couple looks so good together that their chemistry itself is enough to generate a TRP rating for the channel. Take the case of the just concluded season of Bigg Boss Kannada. The Aravind KP and Divya U jodi became an internet sensation with dedicated fan groups.

In the last season, Monal, Abijeet, and Akhil's triangle love story got a lot of TRPs for Star Maa, and now in season 5, Hamida and Sreerama Chandra seem to be gearing up to do the same. Star Maa has just released the promo for tonight's episode. We can see Bigg Boss Telugu makers highlighting Hamida and Sreerama's conversation. It seems that Sreerama is motivating Himada to be strong and play the game. On the other hand, Hamida is trying to get close to him.

But we all know better than to believe because there's always more than meets the eye. In Bigg Boss, no relationship lasts longer unless the jodi understands each other perfectly, like Abijeeth and Harika bonding in season 4. There will be no permanent friends or enemies in the house. The bond keeps changing every day. As there are 19 contestants in the glass house, there will be a lot of confusion among the audience and contestants. When the number comes down to 15 or 14 contestants after a few rounds of elimination, then the real game begins while bonds will build and gangs will be formed.

By the way, netizens' reaction to the latest promo of Bigg Boss is not encouraging. If you see the promo, the conversation between Sreerama and Hamida is casual but Star Maa has highlighted it with romantic BGM. They are trolling Star Maa and telling them not to play these TRP tricks. Let's see if Star Maa changes its strategy.