Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Grand Finale: Star Maa Planning Huge Surprise for SRC Fans

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has turned out to be an interesting show for Star Maa viewers. Finally, the time and date have been announced for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 grand finale. The finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will be held on December 9, 2021. The show organizers are planning huge surprises for the viewers.

The preparations for the grand finale are going in full swing. The show makers are likely to invite top Tollywood actors to grace the finale episode.

It is being rumoured that RRR team like Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are likely to be the chief guests for the grand finale episode. However, there's no official confirmation whether they are really going to grace the show yet.

Now, we hear that Bigg Boss Telugu makers are going to throw a huge surprise to SRC fans. Yes, what you read is right.

If reports are to be believed, SRC is likely to give live a performance in the grand finale by singing one special song for his fans and viewers.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant is an Indian Idol singer. SRC's special song is going to be one of the highlights in the grand finale episode. Can't wait for the grand finals? Likewise. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss updates.