Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Grand Finale Date Confirmed

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is entertaining the audience and keeping them glued to their tv screens. It seems that it was only yesterday that the show was started, but like they say, times flies and how! It's been several weeks now since the launch of Bigg Biss Telugu season 5 and we are nearing the end of BBT5.

Star Maa is gearing up to pick the winner of the season. Yes, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is heading towards the grand finale. Do you want to know the confirmed date of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale? Then this check out.

According to the social media buzz, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale will be aired on December 19, 2021. Grapevine has it that Megastar Chiranjeevi will be the chief guest for the grand finale.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss Telugu makers are also trying to contact top celebrities to perform at the grand finale. Let's wait and watch what the makers will come up with to make it interesting.

Coming to the prediction of top five contestants. Sunny, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sreerama Chandra, Maanas and RJ Kajal or Siri are likely to be among the finalists. We know it is too early to predict the top five, but unofficial polls have predicted that VJ Sunny will be the winner of season 5. However, fans of every Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant are working 24/7 to promote their favourite contestants to increase their chances of winning the trophy. It's time for you know to predict who will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5? What are you waiting for? Comment below and let us know your opinion?