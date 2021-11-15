Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Grand Finale: The Countdown Begins

Hey Bigg Boss Telugu fans, the countdown to the grand finale of your favorite Telugu reality show has begun. It seems that you are enjoying the drama between contestants on the show.

But we all know that Bigg Boss show is meant for fighting, and only fights can give entertainment. Not only in the Bigg Boss house, but fans will also have fan wars on social media platforms, and that is really fun.

Now, there are nine contestants left in the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 glass house, and out of 105 days, 72 are days finished. So, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants only have 32 days to impress the audience and survive to get into the top 5.

Currently, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, Ravi, Siri, Manaas, Anee Master, RJ Kajal, and Priyanka are the contestants left in the house. In the tenth week elimination, Jessie got a red card due to a health issue. With Jessie's elimination, RJ Kajal was saved in this week's elimination also. According to analysis, there will be no double elimination this season because, out of the nine contestants, four contestants should get evicted from the house before the finale week, and there are four left. And as per the buzz, the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale might be hosted on December 19th.

