Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Gorgeous Pics Of Confirmed Contestant Varshini Sounderajan

Varshini Sounderajan is one of the most popular anchors on the small screen. She impressed small screen audiences not only with her strong hosting skills but also with her looks. She is not only a television presenter but has also acted in a couple of films. She acted as a team leader in the TV show Dhee Ultimate Dance Show. The gorgeous star was listed in the first edition of Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Woman on Television 2017. She will be seen in Samantha's Shaakuntalam movie.

One of the most interesting news is that Varshini is going to enter the Bigg Boss house. Yes! Rumours are doing the rounds that Varshini will be one of the contestants of Bigg Boss house and the makers have already finalized her name. However, there is no official information regarding this.

