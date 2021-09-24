Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is A Flop Season, Say Netizens

It seems that this time Bigg Boss Telugu viewers are bored with the new season. They seem to be upset with the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu. The show has no doubt managed to get good TRP ratings. However, as per the buzz, weekday TRPs are said to be on the decline. In the second week, because of the captaincy task, viewers enjoyed the show, and the fights between contestants were intense. But this week, Bigg Boss did not assign any interesting tasks. Even in yesterday's love memories task, Bigg Boss Telugu viewers were not entertained much. Only the weekend episodes with Nagarjuna have been garnering good TRPs. Of course, who doesn't want to see King of Tollywood on their small screen?

Netizens say that season 5 has no interesting content. They also say that it is not just the show format but even contestants are also not making any effort to provide entertaining content. The makers' decision to eliminate the controversial contestants is also one reason why season 5 is not getting views. A section of the audience is expecting the game to take a turn should the makers decide to bring in another new contestant via wild card entry.

The silly fights between contestants to have failed to hold the interest of viewers. Nothing really has helped lure the viewers into watching the show. Bigg Boss viewers have now branded Bigg Boss Telugu 5 as a flop season. Let us wait and watch what the Bigg Boss makers will plan to entertain the audience.

Do you agree BBT5 is not interesting as the previous seasons? Let us know in the comments section below.