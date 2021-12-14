Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Finals Will Be A Star Studded Show

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 makers are gearing up for the grand finale. The organisers are aiming to get the highest TRP ratings for the show and are said to be planning guests for the event accordingly. In the last season, Tamannaah, Mehreen, and Anil Ravipudi entered the show as special guests and eliminated the last two finalists from the Bigg Boss house.

In season 5, Siri, Maanas, Sunny, Shannu, and Sreerama Chandra are the finalists. Bigg Boss viewers are expecting that either Sunny or Shanmukh will be the title winner. The latest buzz is that these contestants will get to meet Bollywood's power couple—Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Yes, what you read is true. Sources claim that DeepVeer will be on Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale as a part of their promotions for their upcoming film, "83".

Apart from this real Jodi, it is likely that the Bigg Boss audience will also get to meet the Reel Jodi from RRR. Wondering who that might be? Yes, it is Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt. These on-screen and off-screen couples will be the special guests of this season.

Aren't you excited to see Deepika, Ranveer, Alia and Ram Charan on Bigg Boss show? Comment below and let us know and also do not forget to follow Sakshi Post for more updates.