Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Finals: These Two Contestants Have Same Votes

Hey Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers, just a day left for the grand finale. Are you waiting to know the winner and runner up of the show this season? We are eager too. As per Social media predictions, VJ Sunny might lift the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 trophy. Coming to the runner up prediction, Sreerama Chandra and Shanmukh Jaswanth's names are trending. Sreerama and Shannu's positions are changing each day, and sometimes they have an equal voting percentage. A section of netizens say that Sreeraman Chandra did his best in every task, but Shannu was only seen with Siri. In between, they both gave each other tough competition.

Sreerama Chandra and Shannu have a powerful fan base outside the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. And fans of the duo are going all out to prove their might by way of voting. All the top Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities are rooting for Sreerama Chandra, while all the Telugu top small-screen actors are rooting for Shannu. So, taking all the analysis from social media, we can say that there will be close contest between Shanmukh Jaswanth and Sreerama Chandra in the finals. It may also happen that there might be a tie between the two contestants.

Meanwhile, Prabhas's aunt, Shyamala Devi, wife of Krishnam Raju, is supporting Sreerama Chandra which has upped his voting percentage as Prabhas fans will vote for him.