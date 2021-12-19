Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Finals To Create History

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Winner VJ Sunny: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is going to end today. The grand finale episode is going to air on Star MAA at 6 PM on December 19. A total of 19 contestants stepped into the house and finally five contestants are there. Akkineni Nagarjuna is the host of the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Currently, Siri, Shannu, VJ Sunny, Srirama Chandra and Maanas are the top contestants of the house. Today, we are going to know about the winner of the house. According to the reports, VJ Sunny is going to win the title. Let us not predict much but wait and see who is going to win the title.

Now, the makers of the show have released a promo in which one could see Nani, Krithi Shetty, Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Rajamouli. The promo is quite interesting. In the video, one could see VJ Sunny saying that they are missing RRR a lot, to this Rajamouli says that RRR has been released. Here is the video, just give a look at it.