Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Finalists Change After Family Reunion?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is heading towards the grand finale episode. The contestants in the house have been hanging their game strategies as days pass. Kajal, Maanas, Priyanka, Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Siri, Sreerama Chandra, and Sunny are the contestants who are left in the glass house.

The family reunion round managed to keep the audience glued to their television sets to watch the episode. If you are close observers of the Bigg Boss show, you may have guessed by now that contestants will have planned to definitely change the game strategy after the family reunion. So we should wait and watch next week for the changes.

As we said earlier, the contestants' positions have changed along with those who would make it to the grand finale.

The top 5 names that have changed includes Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Ravi, and Maanas. Shanmukh has dropped to the third position from first, while Sreearama Chandra and Sunny are topping the list. A section of the audience feels that Sunny has a chance to win the trophy and Sreerama Chandra might end up as the runner-up. Anyway, all the contestants' eyes are on the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 trophy, so let's see who will lift it. Who do you think will win the season 5 trophy? Let us know in your comments.