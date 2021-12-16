Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Finale Voting: Close Fight Between These Two Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 finale is just days away and it is going to be a huge gala affair. The stage is set for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Grand Finale on Sunday. Shanmukh, Siri, Sunny, Maanas, and SRC are in the final race.

As per the voting trends on social media, the top two contestants are said to be Sunny and SRC.

A source close to the unit tells us that Sunny and SRC are getting massive votes from the viewers.

The fight between Sunny and SRC is said to be a close contest. At times, Sunny and SRC are on equal footing with same vote count. Sunny has been branded as the most entertaining contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

SRC has become the audience's favorite person for his individualism in the house.

Looking at the voting percentage, we can't predict who is going to win. Anything can happen at any time, the final voting will decide the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.