Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Final Battle Between These 3 Contestants

The final battle in the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house has begun. There are six more contestants left in the house, and they have only two weeks to prove themselves. Anyway, with Ravi's elimination, the makers shocked the audience, proving that the Bigg Boss show is unpredictable.

According to the unofficial polls on social media platforms, the top three contestants are Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sreerama Chandra, and Sunny. There is a cold war happening between these three contestants inside the Bigg Boss house and a virtual war between fans of these contestants outside the house.

When we compare these contestants to each other, they have their own strengths, but they should try a bit harder to impress the audience. So they can win over even those that don't follow them.

As per the buzz, Sreerama Chandra, Shannu, and Sunny are on par when it comes to popularity and they will definitely be in the final race. As per the nomination list for this week's elimination, Shanmukh and Sunny are safe from elimination, and they are the first two confirmed contestants to enter the grand finale. When it comes to Sreerama, his fans are trying hard and working 24/7 to save Sreearama and make sure he will lift the trophy.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers are predicting that Sunny will be the winner of season 5 and Shanmukh will finish as the runner-up this season.

Meanwhile, in tonight's nomination round, Sreerama and Sunny will get into an argument and Bigg Boss is seen warning Priyanka.

It would be interesting to watch hoe it all ended. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.