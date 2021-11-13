Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Fan War Begins Between Followers of VJ Sunny and Shanmukh

Fans of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 contestants are at war again. Yes. Virtual wars are back on social media. We need not tell you that it's not just the show or the contestants which provide content, even Bigg Boss viewers are a huge source of entertainment on social media. We often get to read their view points and memes created by them which makes it the show worth watching.

Social media is buzzing with activities, thanks to last night episode happenings. We see that fans of Shanmukh Jaswanth and Sunny are indulging in a war of words. Like we said earlier, fan wars are interesting and it makes the audience curious enough to switch on the show to know what exactly happened. Earlier, Sreerama Chandra fans had waged a virtual war with Shannu fans over performance and popularity of their respective idols.

Now, the fan war between Sunny and Shannu started after yesterday's high drama between Shannu, Siri, and Sunny. In one of the tasks, Siri holds Sunny and tries to stop him from throwing the balls. Sunny lashes out at Siri and says she is breaking the game rules. When Siri and Sunny get into a heated argument, Shannu interrupts them leading to an ugly spat between the two. Following the fight, fans of Sunny and Shannu have been sharing their own opinion by defending their heroes in the incident.

When a fan war happens, they go by the popularity and voting results. Shannu fans say that Sunny's voting percentage is lower than that of Shannu, and so it proves that he is weak. Sunny fans are trying to prove that Shannu fans are wrong. However, we all know that Shannu has a bigger fan following when compared to Sunny.

You tell us dear viewers, who was right. Was it Shannu or Sunny. Whose mistake was it last night, according to you.

According to social media speculation, Shanmukh Jaswanth may win the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 due to his popularity. Let us wait and see how long this long fan war will last. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.