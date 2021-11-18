Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Eliminated Contestant Satire On Anchor Ravi

Anchor Ravi is one of the most popular and strong contestants in the house. Ravi used to spend a lot of time with Anchor Lobo and Vishwa. Unfortunately, Lobo and Vishwa got evicted from the house. Ravi is alone in the house, moving close to each and every contestant in the house.

Now, a contestant who was recently eliminated from the Bigg Boss house, Vishwa is going to appear in Comedy Stars which airs on Star Maa every Sunday at @1:30 PM. Vishwa and Lobo are all set to perform a skit in the house.

When Lobo was seen saying, "Swear On My Mother, Vishwa is seen beating Lobo by saying 'you can't use that dialogue, only Anchor Ravi who is staying in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house has the right to do so'. Bigg Boss viewers know that Anchor Ravi will lie even after his promise.

It appears Vishwa was imitating Ravi on the Comedy stars show.