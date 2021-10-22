Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Eliminated Contestant Names Top 3 Finalist of This Season

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is turning out to be an entertaining show for the viewers. Every contestant in the house this season is after the trophy.

No doubt, each and every contestant is playing their own game. Yes, they are following their own strategy with their connections. Some of the contestants are able to survive in the house for their connections, it is being said.

If you are a fan of Bigg Boss Telugu, then, you would know, how many people were evicted from the house. Yes, a total of six people were eliminated from the house. The last one was none other than the gorgeous beauty Swetaa Varma.

In an exclusive tete-a-tete with Sakshi Post, Swetha Varmaa was asked to guess who could make it to the top three finalists.

It is worth mentioning here that Swetaa Varma was in the house for more than one month. And She has observed all the housemates. Swetaa Varma's list is going to leave you all in a big shock because there are no big names in her list. She said, "I believe Maanas, Anee Master and VJ Sunny are going to be three finalists of the show."

Now, fans of other contestants need not be disappointed for this is only Swetaa Varma's opinion. And as she herself said it's the viewers, who are going to decide the contestants' fate with their votes. Let's wait and watch whether Swetaa's prediction will come true or not.