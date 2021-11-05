Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Double Elimination This Week

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is heading towards its tenth week with lots of drama and emotions. There are only 45 days left. All the contestants are doing their best to win the finale ticket and are changing their game strategy each day.

Even the equation between contestants is changing due to tasks. As we can all see, Shannu and Siri are getting into ugly fights and arguments this week over the captaincy task.

Keeping all these aside, with 45 days left, are you waiting for the double elimination? Then check this out. The nominated contestants for this week's elimination are Sreerama Chandra, Sunny, Kajal, Priyanka, Siri, Jaswanth, Vishwaa, and Ravi. So there is a rumor that Bigg Boss makers are planning double elimination this week. Because there are only 43 days and 11 contestants left. So the possibility of double elimination this week becomes necessary. And as we said earlier, there is no wild card entry this season. Want to know why? Read This: Bigg Boss Telugu 5: No Wild Card Entry This Season

