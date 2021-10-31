Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Deepthi Sunanina Unfollows Shanmukh Jaswanth, Here's Why

We all know that famous Youtuber and Bigg Boss Telugu season 2 contestant Deepthi Sunaina's boyfriend, Shanmukh Jaswanth is a part of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Shannu is also a Youtuber and has garnered a huge fan following with his acting and dancing prowess. As per reports, Shannu is the only Telugu Youtuber with over 4 million subscribers on Instagram.

The couple Deepthi-Shannu are known as Shanaina by fans and recently went public with their relationship in a dance show that aired on Star Maa. Shanaina has been the most adorable couple on social media and Deepthi has been supporting Shanmukh on her Instagram ever since he entered the Bigg Boss Telugu show.

Unfortunately, in a shock to fans, Deepthi Sunaina appears to have unfollowed Shannu and removed him as a follower on her Instagram, giving rise to doubts among the audience. If rumours are to be believed, Deepthi is, mighty upset after Siri kissed Shannu on the forehead. The buzz is that Deepthi Sunaina will break-up with Shanmukh after he gets evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Coming back to Bigg Boss Telugu 5 show, Shannu has been saved this week as he has earned immunity from getting into nominations next week after becoming the captain of the Bigg Boss house.

So, Shannu has a chance of getting into the nominations in the 10th week and probably getting eliminated, which is two weeks away. Will Deepthi cool down and accept Shannu's behaviour is to be seen.