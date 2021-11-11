Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Deepthi Sunaina Explains Why She Unfollowed Shanmukh Jaswanth

Deepthi Sunaina is one of the hyper active celebrities on social media. She keeps her fans and followers updated via Instagram. She enjoys a fan following of of 3 million plus. Fans also closely monitor her every move. We know that Deepthi and Shannu are in a relationship for sometime now. Deepthi even went to the Annapurna Studios where the Bigg Boss sets have been erected on the eve of Shannu's b'day. Over the past few days, we are hearing reports that Deepthi Sunaina is hurt over Siri Hanmanth and Shanmukh's closeness in the Bigg Boss house.

After learning that Siri and Shannu have got close to each other, Deepthi Sunaina unfollowed him. Many of them thought Shannu's behavior may have irked her. It appears we got it all wrong.

Yes, what you read is right. Deepthi Sunaina had an interaction with fans on social media. When a fan asked why she unfollowed Shanmukh, Deepthi Sunaina said, "We have decided not to follow each other for a while."

However, Deepthi did not mention for how long they are not going to follow each other. This statement has also raised many an eyebrows. Let's see if the two patch up soon.

Also Read: Big Boss Telugu 5: Check Out The Danger Zone Contestant in Bigg Boss 5 Telugu

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Three Contestants Win Ticket to Finale

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates.