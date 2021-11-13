Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Deepthi Justifies Shannu's Argument in Emotional Note, Read Full Text

Deepthi Sunaina is a former contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu. Yes, she was in the house like her boyfriend Shanmukh Jaswanth who's a contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. It is evident that Deepthi knows the real pain of staying in the house. No doubt, Deepthi Sunaina admires Shanmukh Jaswanth a lot.

That she cares a lot for him is evident from the fact that she went to Annapurna studios on the eve of his birthday at midnight to wish him. She also sought votes from his fans to prevent his elimination from the Bigg Boss house. Shannu fans were worried as to why Deepthi Sunaina had stopped supporting him in the house after she unfollowed him on instagram. If you also had the same doubts, let us tell you all that, Deepthi Sunaina continues to watch the show and more so for the sake of her boyfriend, Shanmukh Jaswanth.

Last night, there was a heated argument between Sunny and Shanmukh Jaswanth in the Bigg Boss house. VJ Sunny was seen degrading Shanmukh's profession on national television. A section of the audience are supporting Sunny and a few people also trolling him on social media. On the other hand, Deepthi Sunaina has come out in support of Shanmukh. She took to her instagram to express her displeasure over what happened inside the house and the way Shannu was treated.

She justified Shanmukh's argument in a note posted on instagram.

Here's the letter penned by Deepthi for Shanmukh.