Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Day 8 Highlights: Check Nominated Contestants List

Hey, Sakshi Post viewers, here we are with the day-8 review of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. In yesterday’s episode, RJ Kajal and Jessie discuss about flirting skills of the housemates. Later Uma Devi had an argument with contestants over washing non-veg plates in the washroom. Then, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to split into two groups.

Sannu, Siri, Hamida, Sreeram Chandra, Vishwa, Priyanka, Priya, Anee, Lobo joined team eagle. Ravi, VJ Sunny, Lahari, Sweta, Jessie, Kajal, Natraj Master, Uma Devi and Maanas are part of team wolf. Team members have to nominate two members from the opposite team and the most voted contestant will be in nominations.

The nominated contestants for this week are RJ Kajal, Uma Devi, Natraj Master, Anee Master, Priyanka, Lobo and Priya. Do follow Sakshi Post for more updates.