Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Day 26 Highlights: Four Contestants Saved In Weekend Episode

In yesterday’s episode, Nagarjuna asks contestants to admit to their mistakes over the past week. Jessie and Swetha admit to their wrong behaviour. Nagarjuna sends gifts to all the teams based on their performance during the captaincy task.

Then, host Nagarjuna asks the housemates to dedicate a few apps to the contestants. Most of the contestants ask Lobo to watch his tongue while branding Priyanka an attention seeker. Ravi, Priya, Sunny and Kajal were saved by Nagarjuna on Saturday.