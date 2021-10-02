Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Day 25 Highlights: Jessie Sent To Jail

In yesterday’s episode, Vishwa, Ravi and Swetha performed well in the luxury budget task. Maanas was chosen as the best performer of the week. Sreerama Chandra first chose Lobo as the worst performer but sent Jessie to jail.

Later, as per the Bigg Boss announcement, it was decided to have Friday Oolalala party in the house where Sunny is the host and Sreerama Chandra entertains with lovely songs. Sunny and Lobo’s imitation generated a lot of fun in the house.