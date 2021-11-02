Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants Who Will Be Among Top 5 Finalists

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is inching towards the finish. The last nine weeks have been witness to a lot of action in the house. Contestants have developed a certain rapport with each other while the bond between a few contestants has strengthened over the last few weeks. In Bigg Boss house, there are no permanent friendships or enmity.

The contestants in the house right now are Ravi, Manaas, Sreerama, Priyanka, Kajal, Anee Master, Sunny, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Vishwa, Siri, and Jaswanth. With just a few weeks left for the show to draw to a close, every contestant out there is giving their best escape elimination and survive longer in the house.

Contestants are going all out to entertain the audience. The show has finished 59 days of the 106 days of its run, so Bigg Boss Telugu viewers have started predicting the final contestants.

According to viewers, Ravi, Sunny, Sreerama, Anee Master, and Shanmukh Jaswanth might win the finale ticket. But a section of the audience feel that there is a chance for Manaas and Kajal also to make it to the top 5. According to Bigg Boss Telugu 5 audience review on the contestants who will probably reach the top 5, Ravi is using his game strategy on other contestants, while Sunny is playing his game with full confidence and not letting go of any opportunity to prove himself in the tasks. Shanmukh Jaswanth is being saved by his fans.

Sreerama was dull for two-three weeks, but it seems that he is back in full swing this week as Kajal is provoking him. Let's see if the names of top 5 contestants change in the coming days.

Do you have your own list? Let us know in the comments.