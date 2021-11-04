Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Contestants Who Were Saved From Nominations

After the nominations in the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 house, Bigg Boss announced that all the contestants, except captain Shanmukh, have been nominated for eliminations this week. However, the Bigg Boss makers did not put the voting trends of nominated contestants on Disney+ Hotstar.

To remove the confusion, the Star Maa makers have released a promo in which they mentioned that there will be a task for the contestants to get saved from the nominations. As per recent reports, Anee Master and Maanas won the task and were saved from this week's elimination.

Coming to the nominations, while Shanmukh, Anee and Maanas are saved, Siri, Jessie, Ravi, Sreerama Chandra, Vishwa, Priyanka, Kajal and Sunny have been nominated.

Of the eight contestants, Jessie, Vishwa, Priyanka and Siri are in danger zone.