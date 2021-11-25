Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants Siri, VJ Sunny and Maanas Emotional Reunion With Their Mother

The last eight contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 are going to have a family meeting in the glasshouse. As we already know, in yesterday's episode, Bigg Boss planned a reunion of contestants with their family members through a luxury budget task.

When all the contestants are playing the task, Bigg Boss asks them to freeze, rewind, fast forward and go move in slow motion in order to continue the game. When all the contestants were in pause mode, RJ Kajal's husband and daughter entered the house and spent some time with her.

As per the promo released by the show makers, it is clear that Sreerama Chandra's sister and Maanas' mother will be coming to the Bigg Boss house in today's episode. Besides them, the latest buzz is that even Sunny's mother and Siri's mother are likely to enter the glass house.

Sreerama Chandra and Maanas became emotional after seeing their loved one after almost three months. According to the sources, it is reported that Siri's mother has given her a warning to change her game plan which hints about her relationship with Shanmukh.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more interesting updates.