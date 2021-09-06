Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants Remuneration

Bigg Boss lovers will always be curious to know which contestants will enter the show. After they enter the house and their names and faces are revealed, Bigg Boss viewers would next want to know how much each contestant is getting paid for getting locked up in the house for weeks with no contact with the outside world. Looks like it is not going to be a secret anymore.

It is worth mentioning here that not all Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants are familiar to the TV audience. But they are charging a decent amount to stay in the house. The highest-paid celebrities are Anchor Ravi, Lobo and Shanmukh Jaswanth, as per reports.

Let's check out which BB contestant is getting how much to stay in the house

Rs. 2 Lakh To Rs. 5 Lakh Bracket

Anchor Ravi

Shanmukh Jaswanth

Anee Master

Anchor Lobo

Rs. 1 Lakh To Rs. 2 Lakh Bracket

Umadevi

Senior Artist Priya

Singer Ram Chandra

Lahari Shari

The other contestants like VJ Sunny, Vishwa, Natraj Master, Sarayu, Swetha Varma, and a few others reportedly being paid anywhere between Rs 40 to 60k per week to stay in the house. It is worth mentioning here that these are just approximate figures based on their popularity on social media and among the audience. The official earnings of each contestant is yet to be disclosed by the show makers.

