Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants Reach Annapurna Studios For Launch Episode Shoot

According to a source, the contestants have finished their quarantine period and reached Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad for the shooting of the pilot episode. As we said earlier, the shooting of the launch episode will be on September 4 and the pilot episode in which host Nagarjuna will introduce all the contestants will be aired on September 5.

As per reports, no contestant has tested positive for COVID 19. And the contestants will hand over their phones to the makers today.

Tollywood King Akkineni Nagarjuna will begin the shoot in a few hours. The names of contestants who are entering the glass house are Anchor Ravi, Anee Master, RJ Kajal, Artist Priya, Neethu Natraj Master, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Swetha Varma, Maanas, VJ Sunny, Priyanka Singh, Sree Ramachandra, Jaswanth, Lahari, and Siri Hanmanth. Anyway, Star Maa might release the launch episode promo tonight or tomorrow morning. The Bigg Boss Telugu lovers are excited and flooding social media with memes and updates about the show. Follow Sakshipost for more updates.