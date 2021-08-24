Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants Quarantine Period From This Date

Finally, the wait for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is coming to an end. Yes, we are all set to witness the new season in few more days. Are you also a Bigg Boss addict and are waiting to know the launch date and many more updates about the popular reality show. Don't worry you have landed on the right page.

Akkineni Nagarjuna will be continuing as host for the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. The confirmed contestants’ list of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 include names like Anchor Ravi, Sarayu Suman, Lahari Shari, Anee Master, Anchor Lobo, Shanmukh Jaswanth, VJ Sunny, RJ kajal among others.

The latest update from the Industry is that all these contestants will be put under quarantine in view of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Buzz is that Star Maa is asking the celebrities to go quarantine from August 26 and continue to stay isolated till September 3.

Reports claim that the reality show will start its shoot on September 4 and the pilot episode of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu is expected to be telecast on September 5. There are some really unpopular names coming up this time which has left the viewers thinking about how the season is going to be?

Speculations are that the makers and Star Maa are purposefully choosing these names. Many times not so popular celebrities taking part in Bigg Boss end up making the show a fun one. However, we have to wait till the official confirmation from the organizers of the Bigg Boss Telugu 5.