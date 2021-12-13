Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants' Positions After Reaching Finals

Hey Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers, there are five more days left for the grand finale. What are you waiting for? Hurry up! and cast your vote to your favourite contestant.

Anyway, this week, all five contestants are in the nominations because it is the finale week. The winner and runner up will be announced based on votes.

After Kajal's elimination, Siri, Sunny, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Maanas, and Sreerama Chandra are left in the glass house. As we mentioned before, according to an unofficial poll, Sunny is getting the highest number of votes while Shanmukh and Sreerama's positions are changing each day.

Fans of Shanmukh Jaawanth and Sreerama Chandra are having a debate on social media platforms saying their favorite contestant is best.

We know that this fan war begun in the very first week of the show and it still continues. If one were go by the audience poll, there's a tie between the two contestants as their scores are the same.

The audience prediction suggests that Maanas and Siri will have to settle for third and fourth positions, respectively.

There are also rumors that Shannu and Siri were used for TRP ratings and Shannu may not get runner up as he did not perform well in any task. They say that Shannu and Siri are still in the Bigg Boss Telugu house only for their drama.

Check out the current positions of contestants in the final week

Sunny-1

Sreerama Chandra-2

Shanmukha Jaswanth- 2

Maanas- 3

Siri- 4