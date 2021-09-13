Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants On Fire, Take Pot Shots At Each Other

There's a lot of fireworks happening in Bigg Boss house as contestants gear up for second-week nominations. It's Monday again and contestants are not only nominating each other but also giving harsh reasons for doing do so.

Dear Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers, your most awaited moment to witness dramas and fights in the house has arrived as there's a lot in store for you in the nomination episode that will be aired at 10pm on Star Maa tonight.

After a week of observation, contestants are back with names of contestants for nominations for which they are giving strong reasons. If you thought a few contestants didn't open up all these days, the facade has dropped and contestants now have no inhibitions in exhibiting their true colours. Star Maa on Monday recently released the second promo from tonight’s episode, and it seems Maanas nominates Lobo but Lobo gets into ab argument with Maanas for citing a silly reason. In the meantime, Sreeramachandra, Vishwa and RJ Kajal get into a word of war over chores in the glass house. Uma Devi challenges Anee Master and Priyanka Singh to play the dare game with her.

One thing is sure, the second week is going to get good TRP ratings for Star Maa. So Bigg Boss Telugu viewers, don’t miss watching tonight’s episode.

As we said earlier the nominated contestants for the second week's eviction are RJ Kajal, Hamida, Uma Devi, Natraj Master, Jessie, and VJ Sunny. In the first promo, Lobo breaks his friendship with Ravi. And Shwetha Varma gives back strongly to Lobo and Hamida. She says that they are playing fake games. For more updates follow Sakshi Post.