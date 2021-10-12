Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants in Danger Zone in Sixth Week

The most controversial reality show in Telugu, Bigg Boss season 5, has entered its sixth week after five contestants were eliminated over the past few weeks. To date, Sarayu, Uma Devi, Lahari Shari, Natraj Master, and Uma Devi are the contestants on Bigg Boss Telugu 5 to have been evicted from the glasshouse.

This week, nominations were held openly, where the contestants had to set the picture of the person they wish to nominate on fire. In this process, Siri, Shannu, Sweta, Ravi, Priyanka, Vishwa, Lobo, Maanas, Sunny and Sreerama Chandra got nominated for elimination this week.

As per the unofficial voting trends, Shanmukh Jaswanth has got the highest number of votes, same as last week, followed by Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, Ravi, Jessie, and Priyanka. These contestants have a good number of votes from the Bigg Boss viewers.

However, Siri, Swetha, Vishwa, and Lobo have earned fewer votes and are in danger zone. BB viewers predict that the chances of Vishwa or Lobo getting eliminated this week is high. Let's wait until the weekend episode to see who will get evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

