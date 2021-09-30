Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Contestants in Danger Zone

This week on Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Nataraj, Sunny, Priya, Siri, Anne, Anchor Ravi, Kajal, and Lobo are nominated for elimination. The audience is predicting a shocking eviction this time on the Weekend episode. Let's check the safe contestants and those in the danger zone.

Firstly we have Sunny. He is on the top with the most votes. Then we have Priya in the second position with enough votes to be in the safe zone. Then it is Anchor Ravi. He has been in the nominations quite a few times and every time he manages to be safe as fans are voting well for him.

On No.4, it is Lobo. Even though he is getting enough votes, many are predicting that he might get eliminated this week. It has not been the same for Lobo for the past few days. He is always seen sleeping and that is becoming a problem now. So we can say goodbye to him. He is also missing his family and can’t take it anymore.

Next, it is Siri then Kajal and in the bottom 2, we have Nataraj and Anne Master. If the voting trend is to be believed, we can say goodbye to one of these two. No man has been eliminated till now from Bigg Boss Telugu 5, so it could probably be Nataraj.

