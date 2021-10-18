Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants Current Positions

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has become talk of the town ever since the launch of the show. There's a lot happening inside the house and viewers seem to be hooked by all the drama. The contestants are giving each other tough competition when it comes to winning the tasks. Sweta Varma was the latest contestant to get the exit pass from the show, and Lobo has been sent to the secret room. Now, there are 13 contestants left in the Telugu Bigg Boss house. The audience is getting restless about the wild card entries now.

The nomination process will start in tonight's episode. According to a source, the nominated contestants for the seventh-week elimination are Anee Master, Priya, Ravi, Jessie, Lobo, Siri, Kajal, and Sreerama Chandra. The viewers predict that Jessie has a high chance of getting an exit pass this week. Lobo got eliminated directly by Nagarjuna before he was sent to the secret room.

Check out the positions of the contestants based on audience analysis