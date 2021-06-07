Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants, Celebrity Names Dominate List

There’s no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular reality show in Telugu states like other languages. It’s been nearly six months that the last season ended and the Bigg Boss house remains empty.

Recently, pictures of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house sets went viral. Now, people are desperately wanting to know the launch date of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 as well as contestants who would take part in the TV reality show. If reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is likely to get launched in July, as the finalized contestants are under the mandatory quarantine.

On the other hand, the probable contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 include some well known names from the show biz. Names include Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Varshini, Anchor Siva, Tik Tok star Thanu, News anchor Prathyusha, Singer Mangli, Hyper Aadi, Shekar Master and comedian Praveen. There’s no official confirmation from the show organizers end of these probable contestants are really part of the upcoming season or not.

The show organisers will soon be launching a new promo about the launch date of the show. It is worth mentioning here that there’s no change in the host. Akkineni Nagarjuna will be continuing as the host for season-5 of Telugu Bigg Boss. Watch this space for all the updates on the Telugu Bigg Boss house.