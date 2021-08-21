Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Contestants To Be Quarantined In Ramoji Film City?

The most popular Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to make a comeback on the entertainment channel Star Maa to entertain the audience with its fifth season. Akkineni Nagarjuna is going to continue as the host for this season as well.

Since the release of the promo for the show, there are a lot of rumours doing the rounds about contestants who are entering the glass house. Even viewers are eager to know their names. Anchor Ravi, Anchor Varshini, Sweetha, Karthika Deepam actor Uma, Zombie Reddy actress Lahari, Shanmukh Jashwanth, Lobo, Nikhil, Priyanka, Maanas, Siri, and Jaswanth are said to be participating as contestants in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

However, we are not sure about the list till the makers of the show reveal the names of the contestants. As we already know that the confirmed contestants will however be in quarantine from August 22 in view of the ongoing Corona virus pandemic.

The latest buzz from the industry is that these celebrity contestants will probably be in quarantine at the Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The makers of the show decided to keep the contestants in Ramoji Film City to maintain secrecy with the audience.

Although some other sources say that the contestants are split over the luxurious hotels across Hyderabad, we have to wait and watch till the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 launches and one of the contestants come out after elimination.

