Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants Already Know Who Will Win This Season?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is hitting the headlines for one or the other reason. Bigg Boss viewers are complaining to the show makers, urging them to come up with interesting ideas to attract the viewers.

Bigg Boss makers are giving routine tasks to the contestants which has bored the viewers. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants—right from Anchor Ravi to Vishwa, everyone is giving their best in the game. It appears Bigg Boss contestants may have an inkling about who the winner of the show would be.

If you are wondering how, then let me decode the puzzle for you. On Monday, eight contestants nominated Shanmukh Jaswanth for this week's elimination.

Except Siri Hanmanth, Ravi, Lobo, Swetha Varma, Hamida, VJ Sunny, Anee Master, and others are presuming that Shanmukh Jaswanth might win the show. A few contestants as well as BBT viewers are waiting for Shannu's eviction. But it appears he has been saved again and again by the show makers which has made the viewers curious.

Perhaps that is a hint for Bigg Boss contestants to conclude that Shanmukh Jaswanth is a strong, popular contestant as also a favourite contestant in the house.

So there's every probability of Shanmukh Jaswanth winning the show. What do you think, readers? Will Shannu win the show? Let us know in the comments section below.