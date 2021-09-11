Bigg Boss Telugu 5: This Contestant Will Get Exit Pass in First Week

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has almost reached the end of week one. The Telugu TV reality show is all set to enter into its second week. The show has been in the headlines since day one. The contestants are giving their best to get more footage and also grab the attention of the viewers.

Now, the weekend is here and it is time for the first round of elimination in the Telugu Bigg Boss house this season. According to sources, the Bigg Boss makers may give elimination round a miss this week as the channel intends to give the contestants another chance to settle down in the house. As we all know, the nominated contestants for this week's elimination include Anchor Ravi, Jaswanth, RJ Kajal, Maanas, Hamida, and Sarayu.

If eviction does take place, then Jaswanth is likely to get an exit pass from host Nagarjuna to walk out of the Bigg Boss house as he earned the worst performer tag from housemates this week. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers also want Jaswanth to get evicted because of his behaviour. On the second day itself, he fought with Vishwa and other contestants for no reason. A few Bigg Boss viewers feel that the reason for Jaswanth getting least votes is his attitude at the beginning of the show.