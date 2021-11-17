This Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant Will End Up As Sohel in Season 4?

Former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Sohel left a long lasting impression among TV viewers during his stint in the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss viewers remember Sohel's aggressive behavior and at the same time his loyalty to his dearest friends—Sohel and Mehboob.

Coming back to Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, VJ Sunny is also behaving aggressively in the house. Sunny manages to be in the news all the time. Now, viewers say that VJ Sunny remind the audience about Sohel from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. VJ Sunny has been branded as the most entertaining contestant in the house and he is also being tipped as one of the finalists.

Now, the latest buzz on social media suggests that VJ Sunny might end up as the first runner-up of the show. Netizens are saying on social media that whichever contestant behaves aggressively in the house doesn't have a chance to be the winner of the show. Will VJ Sunny settle for the runner-up position? Let's see what happens. Stay tuned.

