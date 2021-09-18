Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant Wild Card Entry Or Re-Entry: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is sailing towards the second week of elimination. It's time for Akkineni Nagarjuna to return to the house for his hosting duties and to grill the contestants.

There is no doubt that Akkineni Nagarjuna is going to give a long lecture to Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants like Shanmukh Jaswanth, Swetha Varma, Sreerama Chandra, and Uma Devi over their misbehavior in the house. Speculations are doing the rounds that despite interesting content, the TRP ratings of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 over the last two weeks are said to be nothing to rave about.

The makers are looking for way to boost viewerships. As per reports, Star Maa is mulling the option of getting a new entrant into the house under wild card entry category. If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 makers are likely to invite a known face as wild card entry to spruce up things in the house.

Buzz also has it that the makers may want to bring back Sarayu by giving her another chance for re-entry into the house. It is being heard that If there's a new wild card entry, Anchor Varshini or Top serial actress Navya Swamy are expected to enter the show.

What strategy will Star Maa come up with to capture more eyeballs? Will it be a new face or re-entry of an eliminated contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house? Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates from Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

