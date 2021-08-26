This Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant Used To Travel By Auto For Shows

Bigg Boss Telugu has become the talk of the town and the topic has been buzzing on social media. The final list of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants is yet to be out. But, we have managed to gather the list of confirmed contestants who are likely to take part in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. The confirmed contestants' list includes the following names

Senior artiste Priya

Maanas

Sarayu Suman

Anee Master

Jabardasth Varshini

Shanmukh Jaswanth

Lahari Shari

Navya Swamy

RJ Kajal

Anchor Lobo

Anchor Ravi

Jabardasth Varsha

These celebrities are said to be confirmed as participants for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu. Of them, one contestant's journey will be an inspiration story to you all. Are you wondering about the person? Let me tell you all. She is none other than Lahari Shari who used to travel by auto to Omkar's show. Now, She is one of the sought after actresses for movies and television shows.

Lahari Shari is all set to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. We are not sure how long she will last in the Bigg Boss house. However, her journey so far is sure an inpsirationto many of the youngsters. Lahari used to be news presenter in ETV as well as Mahaa news channels. Later, she got a chance to feature in Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy as a Nurse.

Post Arjun Reddy's success, Lahari has become the most sought-after actress. She is also busy working in a couple of web series. Currently, Lahari has kept everything on hold to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Let's wait and watch how she is going to play the game in the house.