This Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant Similar to Winner Abijeet?

Bigg Boss Telugu has been hitting the headlines for a while now. The new season of Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to be launched in a couple of hours from now.

Currently, the makers are shooting for tomorrow's episode at Annapurna Studios Hyderabad, the promo will be out by this evening. All the confirmed contestants will be moving to the house tonight.

The contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu for season 5 are Actor Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor, Actor Ravi, Anchor Lobo, RJ Kajal, Uma Devi, Natraj Master, Vishwa, VJ Sunny. These are said to be confirmed and will be playing the game from tomorrow onwards.

Of all the contestants in the house, one contestant seems to be like Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 winner Abijeet. Yes, what you read is right. He is none other than Shanmukh Jaswanth who rose to fame with the web series ‘Software Developer’.

Shanmukh is also a calm and cool person like Abhijeet. It remains to be seen whether Shanmukh will be able to remain silent in the house. Will he showcases his other side during his stint in the Bigg Boss house? Let us wait to check.