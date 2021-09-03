Bigg Boss Telugu 5: This Contestant Might Dominate Anchor Ravi

The countdown to Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has begun and one more day to go. Akkineni Nagarjuna and the contestants are ready to entertain the audience for the launch episode. The expected contestants who are entering the glasshouse are Anchor Ravi, Anee Master, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Artist Priya, VJ Sunny, RJ Kajal, Neetu Natraj Master, Swetha Varma, Maanas, Priyanka Singh, Sree Ram Chandra, Jaswanth, Lahari and Siri Hanmanth. The contestants are present under quarantine in the star hotel due to the current pandemic issues.

As we all know, Shanmukh and Achor Ravi are well-known small screen celebrities and they also have a huge fan following. But when compared between Anchor Ravi and Shanmukh, Shanmukh seems to have more craze than Ravi because of his short films. According to the viewers, Shanmukh might dominate Ravi in the vote bank. Anyway, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has become the talk of the town since Star Maa announced it officially. The show will kick start on September 5th and shooting will begin on September 4th. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.