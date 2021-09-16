Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant Lobo Suffers a Blackout In The House

With each passing day, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is garnering a lot of attention from all quarters. The new season of the Telugu TV reality show has been getting mixed response from all quarters.

We have learnt from our sources that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 makers are looking forward to changing the timings of the show.

The new time that Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 will be aired henceforth will be known by next month.

There is no doubt that the Bigg Boss is making contestants restless in the house with all the tasks.

Among all the contestants, anchor Lobo seems to be entertaining the show lovers with his performance. He is the only contestant who's generating content for the viewers.

In last night's episode, Lobo is said to have suffered a black out in the house during the task. He met Bigg Boss in the medical room. Now, he seems to be doing good in the house.